The boys were in action in Bournemouth, where they earned a place in the last eight.

After losing to Richmond 14-25, 15-25, they went on to beat Wessex 25-23, 25-20, and New Forest 25-18, 25-18 to progress.

The last eight stage takes place at the National Volleyball Centre in Kettering in March.

The girls travelled to Ashcombe in Surrey, beating the home team 23-25, 25-21,15-11, before beating Tendring 25-13, 25-7.

Petroc Beach Academy's U16 girls.

After losing to Wessex 21-25, 23-25, Beach Academy were eliminated on sets won, after three of the four teams finished with two wins.