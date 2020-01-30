A thrilling day of competition started with ABS beating Yeovil 3-1.

After leading 2-0, the hosts let Yeovil back into the match before ABS's young players sealed the win by taking the fourth set.

Yeovil went on to beat Plymouth 3-2 before the latter's match against ABS.

Plymouth took a very quick 2-0 lead over the hosts and looked to be cruising to victory before a spirited comeback from ABS.

The hosts got into their stride, with some big hitting from John Morgan and coach and captain Luis Stanbury helped them get back to 2-2.

The teams shared the early points in the deciding fifth set before ABS powered ahead for victory.

It was a great result for Petroc ABS who play in the men's league but are predominantly under 16 years of age.