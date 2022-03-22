Perfect start takes Bideford to a happy ending

A first Bideford goal for Louis Jagger Cane in the first minute of their Southern League meeting with Slimbridge set the Robins on the road to a confident 2-0 victory.

The three points moved Bideford to within a win of catching Lymington Town with games in hand, and Sean Joyce’s men can now start thinking about catching the mid-table pack.

More importantly, the Robins moved five points clear of the bottom three as we head into the final weeks of the season, although they face a tough trip to promotion-chasing AFC Totton on the weekend.

The home faithful inside the Sports Ground were still cradling the pre-match tea when Charlie Hanson unleashed a rocket from distance and Slimbridge goalkeeper Lewis Adams could only parry the ball back to Hanson, who then fed Jagger Cane for an easy finish.

Bideford looked to build on their brilliant start with Mattie Buchan finding space for a shot that shaved the crossbar after an exquisite turn in the box.

Slimbridge had no answer to the relentless Robins and there was a happy inevitability about the second goal, as Hanson won possession in the middle of the park and surged clear before slipping a lovely low finish beyond the stranded Adams.

Jagger Cane almost made it three from an Alex Moyse corner before the irrepressible Hanson left his marker with twisted blood, firing the eventual shot narrowly wide of the post.

Bideford were unable to maintain their brilliant attacking momentum after the break but the visitors were equally unable to mount a serious threat to the home defence.

When the Robins did rediscover their rhythm, the under-siege Adams pulled out a decent block to deny Ben Wood. Buchan was next to have a pop, steering his shot wide before Hanson also just missed the target from another terrific break.

A great win for the Robins and more positive news from a fine resurgence in the second half of the season.

Before the trip to Totton, it was all about the home meeting with Buckland Athletic in the semi-finals of the Devon St Luke’s Bowl on Tuesday night.