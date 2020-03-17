Peony Knight and Luke Dillon were crowned champions at the English National Championships. Picture: Rob Tibbles/Surfing England Peony Knight and Luke Dillon were crowned champions at the English National Championships. Picture: Rob Tibbles/Surfing England

Knight showed plenty of style and flare in the water at Tolcarne Beach in Newquay to take the top spot ahead of Ellie Turner, Alys Barton and fellow North Devon’ surfer Lucy Campbell.

Barton, who took the U18 title, surfed impressively in both divisions, finishing third ahead of Campbell, who had an impressive semi-final.

Turner won two consecutive rounds before being nudged off the top spot by Knight, who scored 9.83 in the final.

The men’s title was won by Luke Dillon.

The U18 and open shortboard championships was a fresh event for organisers Surfing England – put into place to select the team that will travel to Scotland to compete at the British Surfing Championships and British Cup.

Surfing England operations manager Hannah Brand said: “We were so stoked to deliver this event – putting it on the calendar in March presented us with some challenges, including a late change of location to fit with the conditions but we got some great waves.

“The atmosphere all weekend was electric, the standard of English surfing is so high right now and the future is bright.”

Lucy Campbell in action at the English National Championships. Picture: Surfing England Lucy Campbell in action at the English National Championships. Picture: Surfing England

The women's open top four of Peony Knight, Ellie Turner, Alys Barton and Lucy Campbell. Picture: Surfing England The women's open top four of Peony Knight, Ellie Turner, Alys Barton and Lucy Campbell. Picture: Surfing England