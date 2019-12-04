Heard, who was previously with North Devon before moving to Westward Ho! in 2014, has plumped for Premier returnees Hatherleigh.

Heard missed a month of the 2019 season due to injury, but still managed to take 33 wickets at less than 12 runs each - and chipped in with 200-plus runs.

Hatherleigh skipper Mark Lake had been looking to strengthen the side for another tilt at the Premier Division having only lasted a summer when the team were last their in 2018.

Tino Mutombodzi, the Zimbabwean all-rounder who scored 825 A Division runs and took 30 wickets, has already been signed-up for the 2020 season.

"Tino is confirmed for next season, which I am over the moon about," said Lake.

Another player on the way out at Bideford is bowler Cameron Atkinson, who is making the short journey to North Devon.