Painful defeats for Bideford and Barnstaple

Published: 7:42 AM September 14, 2021

It was a challenging weekend for local sides in the Southern League, as Bideford and Barnstaple both succumbed to defeats.

Ravaged by injuries, Bideford were unable to prevent a first loss of the season at home to high-flying Sholing. The Robins actually started the brighter side, with Mattie Buchan going close.

Unfortunately, the visitors then took control with a superb opener on 10 minutes. Bideford responded with their best spell of the game but a failure to score was punished by two further, decisive, strikes from Sholing before half-time.

After the penalty shoot-out win over Plymouth Parkway in the Challenge Cup, Barnstaple were brought back to league struggles with a tough 7-1 loss to a powerful Winchester City.

Barum were well in the game at half-time, with Tornado Bello equalising an early goal from the hosts, but Winchester took control with three goals in nine minutes around the hour and added a further three in the closing minutes.