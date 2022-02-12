News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

Over 150 children from across Devon experience handball

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:00 PM February 12, 2022
The handball experience

The handball experience - Credit: England Handball

Families took to The Park Community School Sports Centre in Barnstaple for a free handball open day, with around 150 young people taking part in a variety of fun games and activities.  

The popular event was hosted by England Handball and Bideford Blacks Handball Club. It was attended by those between the ages of six and 11 - many experiencing this exhilarating sport for the first time.  

Stacey Andrews, National Partnerships Manager at England Handball, said: “We were delighted to see such a huge turnout of young people and their families from all across Devon.  

“Many told us they’d love to play it as part of their PE lessons at school - and I think some may even have left the session with a new favourite sport.”   

Bideford Blacks Handball Club runs U16 teams and would welcome any boys and girls from school years seven to 10 who would like to try handball – contact bidefordblacks@gmail.com  

Children trying handball at the free open day hosted by England Handball

Children trying handball at the free open day hosted by England Handball - Credit: England Handball


