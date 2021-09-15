Official opening for Hatherleigh cricket pavilion

Published: 12:00 AM September 15, 2021

Councillor Caroline Mott, the Mayor of West Devon, cuts the ribbon with club chairman Nick Rogers - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

Hatherleigh CC rolled out the red carpet to civic dignitaries, friends of the club and former players to celebrate the official opening of their new £425,000 pavilion.

More than 180 guests made it to a traditional tape-cutting ceremony, which was carried out by Coun Caroline Mott, the Mayor of West Devon. Clare Tyson, the Mayor of Hatherleigh, was another of the guests, as was Lord Clinton, whose land in West Devon is managed by Clinton Estates.

Nick Rogers, the Hatherleigh CC chairman, said it took more than six years to go from discussing a pavilion rebuild to opening the new building. He paid tribute to club members Sue Tidball and Susannah Maxa for their money management expertise.

“Thanks to Sue’s and Susannah’s mastery of spreadsheets I always knew exactly where we were and what was needed,” said Rogers.

Costs were kept down by donations of materials from B J Barkwell Plumbing & Heating and builders’ merchant Tamar Trading.

The opening ceremony took place on the annual sponsors’ day hosted by the club, the highlight of which is a game between Hatherleigh’s 1st XI and an XI representing club president Colin Kidby.

Kidby’s side, assembled by cricket journalist Conrad Sutcliffe and skippered by Peter Randerson from Heathcoat CC, delivered a 78-run win for the president.

Randerson kept veteran batsman James Ford in reserve when is side batted, which proved a shrewd move as he top scored wit 47 not out off 36 balls in a total of 209 for eight.

The President’s XI stumbled from 55 for none to 68 for four with Randerson (35) among the casualties during a collapse that saw three wickets fall in the space of five balls.

Tom Hatton (39) and Ford’s son Jack (30), retrenched then Ford senior played back two maidens to get his eye in before launching into the bowling.

Ford took eight off an over from Charlie Presswell, 11 off another from Rob Cockwill and 20 in boundaries from the final over bowled by Ruben Forrester to finish on 47 not out from 35 balls faced.

Hatherleigh were all out for 131 with Charlie Nielson (44) and skipper Mark Lake (21) the main run-getters.

Hatherleigh’s Paul Heard on the way to a four-wicket haul against the President’s XI - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

The new pavilion and members’ patio area at Hatherleigh CC - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe



