Barnstaple and Pilton hosted Braunton in North Division One. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple and Pilton hosted Braunton in North Division One. Picture: Matt Smart

Joe Barnes (4-20) got into the early order, Steve Moore (2-12) bothered the men in the middle the Alfie Huxtable (2-11) removed most of the stragglers as Braunton dismissed B&P for 106.

Matt Newton battled it out for 33 off 53 balls and Rob Holm made 22 to post the only Barnstaple scores of note.

Braunton openers Sam Bithell (65no) and Jack Whittaker (32no) hurtled to victory inside 18 overs. Matt Jarvis – eight overs for 23 runs – was the lone bowler to make life difficult for the Kelseymen.

Moore, Braunton’s senior player, said after a ‘brilliant opening spell’ from Barnes everything else just fell into place.

Barnstaple and Pilton hosted Braunton in North Division One. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple and Pilton hosted Braunton in North Division One. Picture: Matt Smart

“Overall we bowled to our plans, backed up by some exceptional fielding,” said Moore.

“Youngsters Bithell and Whittaker batted very sensibly in a century opening stand.”

Lee Cole, the Barnstaple and Pilton captain, said little went well for his side.

“We didn’t bat well enough to register a decent score and we certainly didn’t bowl well enough as Braunton knocked the runs of with ease and never looked in a any trouble,” said Cole.

Barnstaple and Pilton hosted Braunton in North Division One. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple and Pilton hosted Braunton in North Division One. Picture: Matt Smart

Braunton entertain Bideford this Saturday with the prize of a place in the Tier Three championship semi-finals waiting for the winners. The losers will qualify for the ranking play-off announced by league managers late last week.

Bideford cruised to a six-wicket win over North Devon 2nd XI that keeps them out in front in North One going into the final round of fixtures.

North Devon’s 164 for nine in 40 overs always looked below par at Westward Ho! and so it proved as Bideford knocked off the runs with exactly six overs to spare.

Opener Jay Rothery top scored for North Devon with 31 and lower down there were chip-ins from Issac Windley (21), James Thomas (29) and keeper Jonny Green.

Barnstaple and Pilton hosted Braunton in North Division One. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple and Pilton hosted Braunton in North Division One. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford’s frontline bowlers kept the lid on North Devon virtually from start to finish. Jack Ford (4-16) did most of the damage while Alex Hannam (1-27), Jamie Lathwell (0-29) and Steve Bond (2-18) kept it tight.

Bideford lost opener James Hayter to James Starkey (2-36) early in proceedings. The Fords – dad James and lad Jack – soon followed.

Surviving opener Tom Brend (71no) was joined by Ashley Baker with the score on 48 for three and by the time Baker was dismissed for 52 the game was over as a contest.

North Devon conclude their pool games away to Barnstaple and Pilton this Saturday.