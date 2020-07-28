Cross and Nathan Townsend (41) booked the only scores in double figures in Braunton’s total of 194 all out. John Weeks (4-17) claimed Bideford’s bowling award.

Bideford were 101 for eight when time was called after 35 overs – and 29 of those were wides. Ian Hayter made 26.

North Devon 3rd XI came out on top by 25 runs against Hatherleigh 3rd XI at Westleigh.

Ethan Cross (35) and Jedd Foster (34) put on 41 for the fourth wicket with Steve Carrick (21) joining Foster to add another 41 for the fifth.

Opener Hayden Sharp made 71 for Hatherleigh and Liam Pyle (29) helped add 61 for the second wicket. Sharp was ninth out in the final over, by when it was already obvious Hatherleigh could not win.

North Devon’s Alfie Reynolds decimated the Hatherleigh batting on his way to figures of six for 16.

The game between Filleigh and Newton Tracey was called off without a ball bowled.

Newton Tracey are at home to Braunton on Saturday and visit Lynton on Sunday, Touring side O S Southampton are the guests at the Lawn on Monday.