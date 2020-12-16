The home side got off to a quick start at Bishops Fox School, with some skilful attacks on the wings, but North Devon struck first.

Guy Cockcroft’s strike from the top of the D squeezed inside the post, slightly against the run of play, to open the scoring and solid defensive work by man of the match Ben Andrew denied Taunton CS until late in the half when they levelled.

North Devon began the second half well, regaining their composure and linking up well in the wide channels.

And their pace of play proved too much for the hosts, as an attempted clearance led to a strike to the far post and excellent deflection by Ashley Thorne.

North Devon kept the pressure on, winning tackles and defending well in open play and at short corners.

And they went 3-1 up after a nice period of attacking play as a number of linked passes along the line and baseline eventually found captain David Orr, who threaded a pass to Joe Hastie’s reverse in the centre of the D to claim his first goal for the club.

Taunton CS claimed a late second but they could not deny North Devon victory as Ben Cox showed some nifty skills to help them run down the clock and move close to the top of the table as they head into the Christmas break.