North Devon Weekend Football Results and Fixtures
Results
Southern League
Bideford AFC 1-0 Bristol Manor Farm
Cirencester Town 2-1 Barnstaple Town
South-West Peninsula League
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1-2 Torrington
North Devon Football League
Senior
Braunton 3rds 2-2 Appledore Lions
Intermediate Two
Braunton 4ths 5-2 Park Rangers
Fixtures
Southern League
Barnstaple Town v Frome Town
Evesham United v Bideford AFC
Toolstation Western Premier
Ilfracombe Town v Ashton & Backwell United
South-West Peninsula League
Holsworthy v Elmore
Ottery St Mary v Torrington
Torridgeside v Elburton Villa
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Feniton v North Molton Sports Club
North Devon Football League
Premier
Braunton 2nds v Kilkhampton
Senior
Braunton 3rds v Appledore Lions
Combe Martin v Eastside
Torrington 2nds v Landkey Town
Intermediate One
Putford v Woolsery
Intermediate Two
Hartland Clovelly 3rds v Northam Lions 2nds
Park Rangers v Braunton 4ths
Cup
Appledore v Barnstaple Town 2nds
Boca Seniors v Bradworthy
Ilfracombe Town 2nds v Hartland Clovelly
Park United v Fremington
Chittlehampton v Torridgeside 2nds
Appledore 2nds v Kingsley Wizards
Barum United v Fremington 2nds
Lynton v Merton
SAS Equalizers v South Molton
Ashwater v Kingsley Park
High Bickington v Torridgeside 3rds
Sandymere Blues v Bideford AFC 2nds
AFC Dumnonii v Bradworthy 2nds
Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds v Braunton 5ths
Shebbear United 2nds v Bideford AFC 3rds
Women’s League
Barnstaple Town Women v Ilfracombe Town Women