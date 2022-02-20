News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

North Devon Weekend Football Results and Fixtures

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:15 PM February 20, 2022
Football

Football - Credit: Archant

Results 

Southern League  
Bideford AFC 1-0 Bristol Manor Farm 
Cirencester Town 2-1 Barnstaple Town 

South-West Peninsula League 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1-2 Torrington 

North Devon Football League 
Senior 
Braunton 3rds 2-2 Appledore Lions 

Intermediate Two 
Braunton 4ths 5-2 Park Rangers 

Fixtures 

Southern League 
Barnstaple Town v Frome Town 
Evesham United v Bideford AFC 

Toolstation Western Premier 
Ilfracombe Town v Ashton & Backwell United 

South-West Peninsula League  
Holsworthy v Elmore 
Ottery St Mary v Torrington 
Torridgeside v Elburton Villa 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Feniton v North Molton Sports Club 

North Devon Football League 
Premier 
Braunton 2nds v Kilkhampton  

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan for 161 new homes in Fremington resubmitted
  2. 2 PICTURES: Storm Eunice batters Westward Ho!
  3. 3 North Devon District Hospital to be redeveloped after trust merger
  1. 4 Storm Eunice: A39 closed near Barnstaple due to fallen tree 
  2. 5 Future High Streets Fund – What’s in this for North Devon?
  3. 6 Jessie's surf-inspired work to feature at London’s Bricklane Gallery
  4. 7 Storm Eunice: Croyde Road blocked in both directions due to fallen power lines
  5. 8 Barnstaple man prosecuted and fined for drinking in public
  6. 9 Controversial 80 homes in Fremington 'green wedge' approved
  7. 10 290 home development in Bideford rejected to save ancient woodland

Senior  
Braunton 3rds v Appledore Lions 
Combe Martin v Eastside 
Torrington 2nds v Landkey Town 

Intermediate One  
Putford v Woolsery  

Intermediate Two 
Hartland Clovelly 3rds v Northam Lions 2nds 
Park Rangers v Braunton 4ths 

Cup 
Appledore v Barnstaple Town 2nds 
Boca Seniors v Bradworthy 
Ilfracombe Town 2nds v Hartland Clovelly 
Park United v Fremington 
Chittlehampton v Torridgeside 2nds 
Appledore 2nds v Kingsley Wizards 
Barum United v Fremington 2nds 
Lynton v Merton 
SAS Equalizers v South Molton 
Ashwater v Kingsley Park 
High Bickington v Torridgeside 3rds 
Sandymere Blues v Bideford AFC 2nds 
AFC Dumnonii v Bradworthy 2nds 
Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds v Braunton 5ths 
Shebbear United 2nds v Bideford AFC 3rds 

Women’s League 
Barnstaple Town Women v Ilfracombe Town Women 

Non-League Football
North Devon News

Don't Miss

File image of Storm Imogen battering the promenade at Westward Ho!

BREAKING: Storm Eunice - Red Weather Warning issued for North Devon

Joseph Bulmer

person
The mobility scooter belonged to 78-year-old resident Malcolm Fairbrother

'Despicable and dangerous' Arson attack at Barnstaple retirement apartments

Joseph Bulmer

person
File photo of Taw Bridge

Storm Eunice: Taw Bridge and schools closed as storm rages on

Joseph Bulmer

person
The Wavelength Spring Classic will be held on Woolacombe Down

New North Devon Surf and Music Festival announces line-up

Joseph Bulmer

person