North Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:57 AM April 24, 2022
Southern League Division One South 
Bideford 4 Mangotsfield United 0 
Sholing 1 Bideford 0 

Toolstation Western Premier 
Ilfracombe Town 2 Bitton 1 

South-West Peninsula League 
Brixham 5 Elmore 1 
Cullompton Rangers 2 Crediton United 1 
Dartmouth 0 Axminster Town 1 
Holsworthy 2 Sidmouth Town 1 
Honiton Town 0 Torpoint Athletic 2 
Newton Abbot Spurs 4 Elburton Villa 0 
Torridgeside 0 Ivybridge Town 1 
Torrington 2 Bovey Tracey 1 

North Devon Football League 
Premier 
Hartland Clovelly 2 Fremington 1 
North Molton Sports Club 2nds 3 Bradworthy 1 

Senior 
Appledore Lions 5 Landkey Town 4 
Chittlehampton 1 Torrington 2nds 3 

Intermediate One 
Appledore 2nds 2 Lynton 0 
Barum United 3 South Molton 2 
Kingsley Wizards 3 Putford 4 
Merton 1 Fremington 2nds 2 
Woolsery 1 Hartland Clovelly 2nds 2 

Intermediate Two 
Combe Martin 2nds 0 Braunton 4ths 2 
Kingsley Park 1 High Bickington 1 

Intermediate Three 
Morwenstow 2nds 0 Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 4 
 
Cup 
AFC Dumnonii 6 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 1 

