North Devon Weekend Football Results
Southern League Division One South
Bideford 4 Mangotsfield United 0
Sholing 1 Bideford 0
Toolstation Western Premier
Ilfracombe Town 2 Bitton 1
South-West Peninsula League
Brixham 5 Elmore 1
Cullompton Rangers 2 Crediton United 1
Dartmouth 0 Axminster Town 1
Holsworthy 2 Sidmouth Town 1
Honiton Town 0 Torpoint Athletic 2
Newton Abbot Spurs 4 Elburton Villa 0
Torridgeside 0 Ivybridge Town 1
Torrington 2 Bovey Tracey 1
North Devon Football League
Premier
Hartland Clovelly 2 Fremington 1
North Molton Sports Club 2nds 3 Bradworthy 1
Senior
Appledore Lions 5 Landkey Town 4
Chittlehampton 1 Torrington 2nds 3
Intermediate One
Appledore 2nds 2 Lynton 0
Barum United 3 South Molton 2
Kingsley Wizards 3 Putford 4
Merton 1 Fremington 2nds 2
Woolsery 1 Hartland Clovelly 2nds 2
Intermediate Two
Combe Martin 2nds 0 Braunton 4ths 2
Kingsley Park 1 High Bickington 1
Intermediate Three
Morwenstow 2nds 0 Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 4
Cup
AFC Dumnonii 6 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 1