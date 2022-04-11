News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:04 AM April 11, 2022
Southern League Division One South 
Barnstaple Town 4 Highworth Town 0 
Larkhall Athletic 0 Bideford AFC 1 

Toolstation Western League  
Helston Athletic 0 Ilfracombe Town 0 

South-West Peninsula League  
Crediton United 1 Torridgeside 2  
Elburton Villa 0 Okehampton Argyle 3  
Holsworthy 1 Bovey Tracey 1  

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League  
North Molton Sports Club 0 Topsham Town 0  

North Devon Football League 
Premier 
Appledore 12 North Molton Sports Club 2nds 0 
Braunton 2nds 4 Fremington 1 
Hartland Clovelly 3 Park United 9 
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0 Bradworthy 4 

Senior 
Appledore Lions 3 Braunton 3rds 1 
Landkey Town 2 Combe Martin 3 
Shamwickshire Rovers 12 Torridgeside 2nds 0 
Torrington 2nds 2 Eastside 1 

Intermediate One 
Lynton 2 Appledore 2nds 3 
South Molton 0 Kingsley Wizards 4 

Intermediate Two 
High Bickington 3 Hartland Clovelly 3rds 1 
Kingsley Park 2 Braunton 4ths 2 
Sandymere Blues 1 Combe Martin 2nds 2 

Intermediate Three  
Morwenstow 2nds 0 AFC Dumnonii 9 
Shebbear United 2nds 1 Braunton 5ths 2 

