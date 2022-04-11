North Devon Weekend Football Results
Southern League Division One South
Barnstaple Town 4 Highworth Town 0
Larkhall Athletic 0 Bideford AFC 1
Toolstation Western League
Helston Athletic 0 Ilfracombe Town 0
South-West Peninsula League
Crediton United 1 Torridgeside 2
Elburton Villa 0 Okehampton Argyle 3
Holsworthy 1 Bovey Tracey 1
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
North Molton Sports Club 0 Topsham Town 0
North Devon Football League
Premier
Appledore 12 North Molton Sports Club 2nds 0
Braunton 2nds 4 Fremington 1
Hartland Clovelly 3 Park United 9
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0 Bradworthy 4
Senior
Appledore Lions 3 Braunton 3rds 1
Landkey Town 2 Combe Martin 3
Shamwickshire Rovers 12 Torridgeside 2nds 0
Torrington 2nds 2 Eastside 1
Intermediate One
Lynton 2 Appledore 2nds 3
South Molton 0 Kingsley Wizards 4
Intermediate Two
High Bickington 3 Hartland Clovelly 3rds 1
Kingsley Park 2 Braunton 4ths 2
Sandymere Blues 1 Combe Martin 2nds 2
Intermediate Three
Morwenstow 2nds 0 AFC Dumnonii 9
Shebbear United 2nds 1 Braunton 5ths 2