North Devon Weekend Football Results
Southern League Division One South
Bideford AFC 2 Slimbridge 0
Willand Rovers 1 Barnstaple Town 1
Toolstation Western League Premier
Ilfracombe Town 1 Ashton & Backwell United 0
South-West Peninsula League
Dartmouth 1 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 0
Elburton Villa 2 Brixham 0
Newton Abbot Spurs 0 Axminster Town 1
Okehampton Argyle 2 Bovey Tracey 0
Torridgeside 0 Elmore 2
Torrington 0 Sidmouth Town 2
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Alphington 0 North Molton Sports Club 2
North Devon Football League
Premier
Bradworthy 6 Ilfracombe Town 2nds 2
Braunton 2nds 6 North Molton Sports Club 2nds 0
Senior
Braunton 3rds 5 Torridgeside 2nds 2
Intermediate Two
Combe Martin 2nds 4 Torridgeside 3rds 3
Cup
Boca Seniors 1 Fremington 0
Shebbear United 1 Shamwickshire Rovers 5
South Molton 1 Barum United 5
High Bickington 2 Braunton 4ths 2
5-4 on pens
Kingsley Park 1 Bideford AFC 2nds 5
AFC Dumnonii 5 Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 1