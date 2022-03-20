News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

North Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:49 AM March 20, 2022
Southern League Division One South 
Bideford AFC 2 Slimbridge 0 
Willand Rovers 1 Barnstaple Town 1 

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Ilfracombe Town 1 Ashton & Backwell United 0 

South-West Peninsula League 
Dartmouth 1 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 0 
Elburton Villa 2 Brixham 0 
Newton Abbot Spurs 0 Axminster Town 1 
Okehampton Argyle 2 Bovey Tracey 0 
Torridgeside 0 Elmore 2 
Torrington 0 Sidmouth Town 2 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League  
Alphington 0 North Molton Sports Club 2 

North Devon Football League  
Premier 
Bradworthy 6 Ilfracombe Town 2nds 2 
Braunton 2nds 6 North Molton Sports Club 2nds 0 

Senior 
Braunton 3rds 5 Torridgeside 2nds 2 

Intermediate Two 
Combe Martin 2nds 4 Torridgeside 3rds 3 

Cup 
Boca Seniors 1 Fremington 0 
Shebbear United 1 Shamwickshire Rovers 5 
South Molton 1 Barum United 5 
High Bickington 2 Braunton 4ths 2 
5-4 on pens 
Kingsley Park 1 Bideford AFC 2nds 5 
AFC Dumnonii 5 Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 1 

North Devon News

