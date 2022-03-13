North Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Archant
Southern League Premier
Tiverton Town 1-0 Poole Town
Southern League Division One South
Bristol Manor Farm 2-0 Willand Rovers
Toolstation Western Premier
Shepton Mallet 5-1 Ilfracombe Town
South-West Peninsula League
Axminster Town 1-1 Elburton Villa
Brixham 2-0 Sidmouth Town
Dartmouth 2-0 Newton Abbot Spurs
Okehampton Argyle 3-0 Plymouth Marjon
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Holsworthy
Torpoint Athletic 4-0 Torridgeside
Torrington 0-1 Ivybridge Town
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Clyst Valley 0-6 Topsham Town
University of Exeter 4-0 Feniton
North Devon Football League
Premier
Hartland Clovelly 0-1 Braunton 2nds
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-10 Kilkhampton
North Molton Sports Club 2nds 1-1 Appledore
Senior
Landkey Town 0-3 Eastside
Intermediate One
Appledore 2nds 2-1 Kingsley Wizards
Barum United 2-1 Hatland Clovelly 2nds
Putford 5-1 Merton
SAS Equalizers 0-5 South Molton
Intermediate Two
Braunton 4ths 3-1 Torridgeside 3rds
Intermediate Three
Braunton 5ths 0-3 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers