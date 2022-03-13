News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:14 AM March 13, 2022
Football.

Southern League Premier 
Tiverton Town 1-0 Poole Town 

Southern League Division One South 
Bristol Manor Farm 2-0 Willand Rovers 

Toolstation Western Premier 
Shepton Mallet 5-1 Ilfracombe Town 

South-West Peninsula League 
Axminster Town 1-1 Elburton Villa 
Brixham 2-0 Sidmouth Town 
Dartmouth 2-0 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Okehampton Argyle 3-0 Plymouth Marjon 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Holsworthy 
Torpoint Athletic 4-0 Torridgeside 
Torrington 0-1 Ivybridge Town 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Clyst Valley 0-6 Topsham Town 
University of Exeter 4-0 Feniton 

North Devon Football League 
Premier 
Hartland Clovelly 0-1 Braunton 2nds 
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-10 Kilkhampton 
North Molton Sports Club 2nds 1-1 Appledore 

Senior 
Landkey Town 0-3 Eastside 

Intermediate One 
Appledore 2nds 2-1 Kingsley Wizards 
Barum United 2-1 Hatland Clovelly 2nds 
Putford 5-1 Merton 
SAS Equalizers 0-5 South Molton 

Intermediate Two 
Braunton 4ths 3-1 Torridgeside 3rds 

Intermediate Three 
Braunton 5ths 0-3 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 

