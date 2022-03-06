North Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Matt Smart
Southern League
Barnstaple Town 2-1 Mangotsfield United
Melksham Town 2-2 Bideford AFC
Toolstation Western League
Mousehole 3-0 Ilfracombe Town
South-West Peninsula League
Cullompton Rangers 5-0 Ottery St Mary
Dartmouth 4-1 Torridgeside
Holsworthy 5-1 Plymouth Marjon
Ivybridge Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Sidmouth Town 1-1 Bovey Tracey
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Exwick Villa 4-0 Budleigh Salterton
University of Exeter 2-0 North Molton Sports Club
North Devon Football League
Premier
Boca Seniors 1-0 Hartland Clovelly
Fremington 4-0 North Molton Sports Club
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-11 Appledore
Kilkhampton 1-5 Barnstaple Town 2nds
Park United 2-0 Bradworthy
Senior
Braunton 3rds 2-2 Landkey Town
Shamwickshire Rovers 4-4 Shebbear United
Intermediate One
Lynton 2-5 Fremington 2nds
Merton 6-6 SAS Equalizers
Intermediate Two
Ashwater 0-5 Combe Martin 2nds
High Bickington 2-2 Braunton 4ths
Kingsley Park 2-4 Northam Lions 2nds
Intermediate Three
Shebbear United 2nds 2-2 Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds
Morwenstow 2-5 Bradworthy 2nds
AFC Dumnonii 8-0 Langtree Lions
Braunton 5ths 3-2 Bideford AFC 3rds
Cup
Appledore 2nds 6-0 Kingsley Wizards