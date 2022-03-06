News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

North Devon Weekend Football Results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:59 AM March 6, 2022
Football

Football - Credit: Matt Smart

Southern League 
Barnstaple Town 2-1 Mangotsfield United 
Melksham Town 2-2 Bideford AFC 

Toolstation Western League 
Mousehole 3-0 Ilfracombe Town 

South-West Peninsula League  
Cullompton Rangers 5-0 Ottery St Mary 
Dartmouth 4-1 Torridgeside 
Holsworthy 5-1 Plymouth Marjon 
Ivybridge Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Sidmouth Town 1-1 Bovey Tracey 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Exwick Villa 4-0 Budleigh Salterton 
University of Exeter 2-0 North Molton Sports Club 

North Devon Football League 
Premier 
Boca Seniors 1-0 Hartland Clovelly 
Fremington 4-0 North Molton Sports Club 
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-11 Appledore 
Kilkhampton 1-5 Barnstaple Town 2nds 
Park United 2-0 Bradworthy  

Senior 
Braunton 3rds 2-2 Landkey Town 
Shamwickshire Rovers 4-4 Shebbear United 

Intermediate One 
Lynton 2-5 Fremington 2nds 
Merton 6-6 SAS Equalizers 

Intermediate Two 
Ashwater 0-5 Combe Martin 2nds 
High Bickington 2-2 Braunton 4ths 
Kingsley Park 2-4 Northam Lions 2nds 

Most Read

  1. 1 ARSON: Barnstaple bin fire believed to be 'deliberate'
  2. 2 Housebuilders donate £50,000 to Devon charities
  3. 3 Storytelling and learning to swim at South Molton Pool
  1. 4 Out and about in South Molton - Selaine Saxby
  2. 5 Farmers get cash help to produce healthier animals
  3. 6 Most and least expensive North Devon streets revealed
  4. 7 Reports woman pulled from car and robbed in Torrington
  5. 8 Tribute show celebrates music of Neil Diamond
  6. 9 Police warning after two burglaries in Winkleigh area
  7. 10 Advance Traffic Notice for Bideford Half Marathon

Intermediate Three 
Shebbear United 2nds 2-2 Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds  
Morwenstow 2-5 Bradworthy 2nds 
AFC Dumnonii 8-0 Langtree Lions 
Braunton 5ths 3-2 Bideford AFC 3rds 

Cup 
Appledore 2nds 6-0 Kingsley Wizards 

Non-League Football
North Devon News

Don't Miss

North Devon Magistrates Court, Barnstaple

Three North Devon men prosecuted for drinking in public

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Meddon Street in Bideford

Crash blocks main road through Bideford

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Caption by Pam Petherbridge: The tallest boy in the picture is my future husband (David Petherbridge)

Unearthed picture shows the start of a Torrington love story

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
brown bag

Residents reminded to place brown paper in brown bag

Luisa Rombach

Author Picture Icon