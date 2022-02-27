North Devon Weekend Football Results
Southern League
Barnstaple Town 1-4 Frome Town
Evesham United 0-0 Bideford AFC
South-West Peninsula League
Dartmouth 1-1 Brixham
Holsworthy 4-2 Elmore
Ottery St Mary 0-9 Torrington
Sidmouth Town 3-2 Newton Abbot Spurs
Torpoint Athletic 5-1 Plymouth Marjon
Torridgeside 1-5 Elburton Villa
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Exmouth Town 2nds 1-3 Liverton United
Feniton 0-4 North Molton Sports Club
Newtown 1-2 Budleigh Salterton
University of Exeter 3-2 Topsham Town
North Devon Football League
Premier
Braunton 2nds 4-0 Kilkhampton
Senior
Braunton 3rds 2-3 Appledore Lions
Intermediate One
Putford 1-1 Woolsery
Intermediate Two
Hartland Clovelly 3rds 0-5 Northam Lions 2nds
Park Rangers 3-4 Braunton 4ths
Cup
Appledore 1-1 Barnstaple Town 2nds
5-3 on Pens
Boca Seniors 6-1 Bradworthy
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-5 Hartland Clovelly
Park United 0-2 Fremington
Chittlehampton 3-0 Torridgeside 2nds
Barum United 4-1 Fremington 2nds
SAS Equalizers 1-6 South Molton
Ashwater 1-1 Kinglsey Park
1-4 on Pens
High Bickington 9-2 Torridgeside 3rds
Sandymere Blues 3-6 Bideford AFC 2nds
Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 5-3 Braunton 5ths
Shebbear United 2nds 4-1 Bideford AFC 3rds