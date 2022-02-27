News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Weekend Football Results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:27 AM February 27, 2022
Football.

Football. - Credit: Archant

Southern League 
Barnstaple Town 1-4 Frome Town 
Evesham United 0-0 Bideford AFC 

South-West Peninsula League 
Dartmouth 1-1 Brixham 
Holsworthy 4-2 Elmore 
Ottery St Mary 0-9 Torrington 
Sidmouth Town 3-2 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Torpoint Athletic 5-1 Plymouth Marjon 
Torridgeside 1-5 Elburton Villa 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Exmouth Town 2nds 1-3 Liverton United 
Feniton 0-4 North Molton Sports Club 
Newtown 1-2 Budleigh Salterton  
University of Exeter 3-2 Topsham Town 

North Devon Football League  
Premier 
Braunton 2nds 4-0 Kilkhampton 

Senior 
Braunton 3rds 2-3 Appledore Lions 

Intermediate One 
Putford 1-1 Woolsery 

Intermediate Two 
Hartland Clovelly 3rds 0-5 Northam Lions 2nds 
Park Rangers 3-4 Braunton 4ths 

Cup 
Appledore 1-1 Barnstaple Town 2nds 
5-3 on Pens 
Boca Seniors 6-1 Bradworthy 
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-5 Hartland Clovelly 
Park United 0-2 Fremington 
Chittlehampton 3-0 Torridgeside 2nds 
Barum United 4-1 Fremington 2nds 
SAS Equalizers 1-6 South Molton 
Ashwater 1-1 Kinglsey Park 
1-4 on Pens 
High Bickington 9-2 Torridgeside 3rds 
Sandymere Blues 3-6 Bideford AFC 2nds 
Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 5-3 Braunton 5ths 
Shebbear United 2nds 4-1 Bideford AFC 3rds 

