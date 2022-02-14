News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Weekend Football Results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:38 AM February 14, 2022
Football.

Football. - Credit: Archant

Southern League Division One South 
AFC Totton 0-0 Barnstaple Town 
Bideford AFC 1-2 Lymington Town 

Toolstation Western Premier League 
Ilfracombe Town 0-2 Street 

South West Peninsula League 
Ivybridge Town 1-1 Torridgeside  
Sidmouth Town 0-0 Holsworthy  
Torrington 0-1 Dartmouth 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
University of Exeter 3-1 Braunton 

North Devon Football League 
Premier 
Barnstaple Town 2nds 0-0 Boca Seniors 
Bradworthy 2-1 Fremington 
Hartland Clovelly 6-1 Ilfracombe Town 2nds 
North Molton Sports Club 2nds 2-1 Braunton 2nds 
Park United 2-1 Appledore 

Senior 
Appledore Lions 2-5 Chittlehampton 
Combe Martin 3-2 Braunton 3rds 
Landkey Town 2-7 Shamwickshire Rovers 
Torridgeside 2nds 3-1 Torrington 2nds 
 
Intermediate One  
Appledore 2nds 5-0 Merton 
Barum United 6-1 Lynton 
Fremington 2nds 1-3 Woolsery 
SAS Equalizers 1-3 Putford 

Intermediate Two 
Ashwater 1-4 Bideford AFC 2nds 
Braunton 4ths 3-2 Combe Martin 2nds 
Northam Lions 2nds 7-0 High Bickington 
Park Rangers 5-1 Kingsley Park 

Intermediate Three 
AFC Dumnonii 2-0 Shebbear United 2nds 
Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 1-0 Morwenstow 2nds 
Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 3-1 Braunton 5ths 

