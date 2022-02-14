North Devon Weekend Football Results
Southern League Division One South
AFC Totton 0-0 Barnstaple Town
Bideford AFC 1-2 Lymington Town
Toolstation Western Premier League
Ilfracombe Town 0-2 Street
South West Peninsula League
Ivybridge Town 1-1 Torridgeside
Sidmouth Town 0-0 Holsworthy
Torrington 0-1 Dartmouth
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
University of Exeter 3-1 Braunton
North Devon Football League
Premier
Barnstaple Town 2nds 0-0 Boca Seniors
Bradworthy 2-1 Fremington
Hartland Clovelly 6-1 Ilfracombe Town 2nds
North Molton Sports Club 2nds 2-1 Braunton 2nds
Park United 2-1 Appledore
Senior
Appledore Lions 2-5 Chittlehampton
Combe Martin 3-2 Braunton 3rds
Landkey Town 2-7 Shamwickshire Rovers
Torridgeside 2nds 3-1 Torrington 2nds
Intermediate One
Appledore 2nds 5-0 Merton
Barum United 6-1 Lynton
Fremington 2nds 1-3 Woolsery
SAS Equalizers 1-3 Putford
Intermediate Two
Ashwater 1-4 Bideford AFC 2nds
Braunton 4ths 3-2 Combe Martin 2nds
Northam Lions 2nds 7-0 High Bickington
Park Rangers 5-1 Kingsley Park
Intermediate Three
AFC Dumnonii 2-0 Shebbear United 2nds
Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 1-0 Morwenstow 2nds
Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 3-1 Braunton 5ths