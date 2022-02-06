News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:08 AM February 6, 2022
Southern League Division One South 
Barnstaple Town 2-1 Larkhall Athletic 
Paulton Rovers 1-2 Bideford 

Toolstation Western Premier League 
Clevedon Town 3-1 Ilfracombe Town 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Axminster Town 1-1 Holsworthy 
Bovey Tracey 1-3 Elmore 
Honiton Town 2-2 Torrington 
Ivybridge Town 2-2 Cullompton Rangers 
Newton Abbot Spurs 4-4 Dartmouth 
Okehampton Argyle 3-0 Elburton Villa 
Plymouth Marjon 0-3 Brixham 
Sidmouth Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Torpoint Athletic 3-1 Crediton United 
Torridgeside 8-0 Ottery St Mary 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-6 Budleigh Salterton 
Feniton 2-6 Braunton 
Newtown 1-2 University of Exeter 
Topsham Town 2-0 Clyst Valley 

North Devon Football League 
Premier 
Braunton 2nds 3-8 Boca Seniors 
Fremington 1-4 Barnstaple Town 2nds 

Senior 
Appledore Lions 2-1 Torridgeside 2nds 
Shamwickshire Rovers 3-1 Eastside 
Shebbear United 1-2 Combe Martin 

Intermediate One 
Barum United 7-1 Kingsley Wizards 
Hartland Clovelly 0-0 Lynton 
Putford 5-4 Fremington 2nds 
SAS Equalizers 2-2 Merton 
South Molton 0-4 Woolsery 

Intermediate Two 
Braunton 4ths 7-2 Ashwater 
Combe Martin 2nds 6-0 Sandymere Blues 

Intermediate Three 
AFC Dumnonii 10-3 Morwenstown 2nds 

Non-League Football
North Devon News

