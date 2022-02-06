North Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Matt Smart
Southern League Division One South
Barnstaple Town 2-1 Larkhall Athletic
Paulton Rovers 1-2 Bideford
Toolstation Western Premier League
Clevedon Town 3-1 Ilfracombe Town
South-West Peninsula League East
Axminster Town 1-1 Holsworthy
Bovey Tracey 1-3 Elmore
Honiton Town 2-2 Torrington
Ivybridge Town 2-2 Cullompton Rangers
Newton Abbot Spurs 4-4 Dartmouth
Okehampton Argyle 3-0 Elburton Villa
Plymouth Marjon 0-3 Brixham
Sidmouth Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Torpoint Athletic 3-1 Crediton United
Torridgeside 8-0 Ottery St Mary
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-6 Budleigh Salterton
Feniton 2-6 Braunton
Newtown 1-2 University of Exeter
Topsham Town 2-0 Clyst Valley
North Devon Football League
Premier
Braunton 2nds 3-8 Boca Seniors
Fremington 1-4 Barnstaple Town 2nds
Senior
Appledore Lions 2-1 Torridgeside 2nds
Shamwickshire Rovers 3-1 Eastside
Shebbear United 1-2 Combe Martin
Intermediate One
Barum United 7-1 Kingsley Wizards
Hartland Clovelly 0-0 Lynton
Putford 5-4 Fremington 2nds
SAS Equalizers 2-2 Merton
South Molton 0-4 Woolsery
Intermediate Two
Braunton 4ths 7-2 Ashwater
Combe Martin 2nds 6-0 Sandymere Blues
Intermediate Three
AFC Dumnonii 10-3 Morwenstown 2nds