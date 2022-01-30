North Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Archant
Southern League Division One South
Barnstaple Town 3-2 Slimbridge
Frome Town 2-0 Bideford AFC
Toolstation Western League Premier
Ilfracombe Town 7-2 Helston Athletic
South-West Peninsula League East
Crediton United 4-2 Axminster Town
Cullompton Rangers 3-5 Newton Abbot Spurs
Dartmouth 1-2 Honiton Town
Elburton Villa 0-0 Sidmouth Town
Elmore 3-2 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Ottery St Mary 0-13 Torpoint Athletic
Torridgeside 1-6 Bovey Tracey
Torrington 1-4 Brixham
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division
Budleigh Salterton 1-1 Alphington
Braunton 2-1 Newtown
Feniton 4-1 Exmouth Town 2nds
Topsham Town 2-1 North Molton Sports Club
University of Exeter 1-0 Exwick Villa
North Devon Football League
Premier
Park United 3-0 Braunton 2nds
Senior
Chittlehampton 4-5 Shamwickshire Rovers
Intermediate One
Appledore 2nds 1-1 Fremington 2nds
Merton 2-3 Hartland Clovelly 2nds
Putford 4-2 South Molton
Intermediate Two
Bideford AFC 2nds 6-0 Kingsley Park
Combe Martin 2nds 3-2 Hartland Clovelly 3rds
High Bickington 2-5 Sandymere Blues
Northam Lions 2nds 13-1 Ashwater
Intermediate Three
Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 6-0 Bradworthy 2nds
Langtree Lions 2-4 AFC Dumnonii