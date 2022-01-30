News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

North Devon Weekend Football Results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:18 AM January 30, 2022
Football.

Football. - Credit: Archant

Southern League Division One South 
Barnstaple Town 3-2 Slimbridge 
Frome Town 2-0 Bideford AFC 

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Ilfracombe Town 7-2 Helston Athletic 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Crediton United 4-2 Axminster Town 
Cullompton Rangers 3-5 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Dartmouth 1-2 Honiton Town 
Elburton Villa 0-0 Sidmouth Town 
Elmore 3-2 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Ottery St Mary 0-13 Torpoint Athletic 
Torridgeside 1-6 Bovey Tracey 
Torrington 1-4 Brixham 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division 
Budleigh Salterton 1-1 Alphington 
Braunton 2-1 Newtown 
Feniton 4-1 Exmouth Town 2nds 
Topsham Town 2-1 North Molton Sports Club 
University of Exeter 1-0 Exwick Villa 

North Devon Football League  
Premier 
Park United 3-0 Braunton 2nds 

Senior 
Chittlehampton 4-5 Shamwickshire Rovers 

Intermediate One 
Appledore 2nds 1-1 Fremington 2nds 
Merton 2-3 Hartland Clovelly 2nds 
Putford 4-2 South Molton 

Intermediate Two 
Bideford AFC 2nds 6-0 Kingsley Park 
Combe Martin 2nds 3-2 Hartland Clovelly 3rds 
High Bickington 2-5 Sandymere Blues 
Northam Lions 2nds 13-1 Ashwater 

Intermediate Three 
Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 6-0 Bradworthy 2nds 
Langtree Lions 2-4 AFC Dumnonii 

Non-League Football
North Devon News

Don't Miss

Development land in south Bideford

Housing News

Go ahead for 211 homes but Bideford plans fall short on affordable homes

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
Croyde Beach

7 Ways to work on North Devon's beaches in 2022 - Stephanie Conway

Stephanie Conway

Logo Icon
Northam Burrows Visitor Centre

OPINION: An introduction from Torridge council leader Ken James

Ken James

Logo Icon
A file photo of a care home using PPE during the Covid pandemic

Covid outbreaks in Devon’s care homes at highest level since pandemic began

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon