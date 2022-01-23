News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

North Devon Weekend Football Results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:53 AM January 23, 2022
Football.

Football. - Credit: Archant

Southern League Division One South 
Bideford AFC 2-1 Highworth Town 
Cinderford Town 3-2 Barnstaple Town 

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Street 1-3 Ilfracombe Town 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Bovey Tracey 6-0 Torrington 
Holsworthy 3-2 Elburton Villa 
Ivybridge Town 1-1 Elmore 
Torridgeside 1-3 Newton Abbot Spurs 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Budleigh Salterton 3-2 Braunton 
North Molton Sports Club 2-0 Feniton 

North Devon Football League 
Premier 
Appledore 10-0 Braunton 2nds 
Boca Seniors 4-1 North Molton Sports Club 2nds 
Fremington 7-0 Hartland Clovelly 
Park United 6-1 Barnstaple Town 2nds 

Senior 
Appledore Lions 0-2 Shamwickshire Rovers 
Landkey Town 3-2 Braunton 3rds 
Shebbear United 1-0 Torridgeside 2nds 

Intermediate One 
Hartland Clovelly 2nds 1-2 Fremington 2nds 
Merton 2-5 Putford 
SAS Equalizers 1-7 Barum United 
South Molton 5-1 Lynton 

Intermediate Two 
Ashwater 3-3 Sandymere Blues 
Braunton 4ths 3-1 High Bickington 
Combe Martin 2nds 2-1 Bideford AFC 2nds 
Kingsley Park 4-0 Hartland Clovelly 3rds 
Northam Lions 2nds 6-2 Torridgeside 3rds 

Most Read

  1. 1 North Devon holiday home tax dodgers face crackdown
  2. 2 Go ahead for 211 homes but Bideford plans fall short on affordable homes
  3. 3 How can we celebrate Queen's Platinum?
  1. 4 War hero, SWW champion and author Tony dies at 97
  2. 5 Chance at last to sing along with the Winkleigh Singers
  3. 6 Popular character Joan dies at 92
  4. 7 MP Selaine Saxby: Violence against women and girls 
  5. 8 Urgent appeal goes out to help keep teenagers off the streets
  6. 9 Exercise the 'chuckle muscle' with comedian Jason Manford
  7. 10 Small steps of hope for Bideford and Barnstaple

Intermediate Three 
Bradworthy 2nds 1-2 Bideford AFC 3rds 
Langtree Lions 5-4 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 

Non-League Football
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Devonshire Freemasons Christmas grants to local foodbanks

Masons donate £20,000 to food banks

Tim Herbert

Author Picture Icon
Tawstock Village Hall

Village halls offered cash helping hand in Covid battle

Tim Herbert

Author Picture Icon
Rishi Sunak and Selaine Saxby meeting with Roshni and Vic Mahajan of Aramis Rugby, South Molton

Rishi's thumbs up to £60m investment and 200 new jobs

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
North Devon MP Selaine Saxby

MP Selaine backs plans for boost to workers' pensions

Tim Herbert

Author Picture Icon