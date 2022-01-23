North Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Archant
Southern League Division One South
Bideford AFC 2-1 Highworth Town
Cinderford Town 3-2 Barnstaple Town
Toolstation Western League Premier
Street 1-3 Ilfracombe Town
South-West Peninsula League East
Bovey Tracey 6-0 Torrington
Holsworthy 3-2 Elburton Villa
Ivybridge Town 1-1 Elmore
Torridgeside 1-3 Newton Abbot Spurs
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Budleigh Salterton 3-2 Braunton
North Molton Sports Club 2-0 Feniton
North Devon Football League
Premier
Appledore 10-0 Braunton 2nds
Boca Seniors 4-1 North Molton Sports Club 2nds
Fremington 7-0 Hartland Clovelly
Park United 6-1 Barnstaple Town 2nds
Senior
Appledore Lions 0-2 Shamwickshire Rovers
Landkey Town 3-2 Braunton 3rds
Shebbear United 1-0 Torridgeside 2nds
Intermediate One
Hartland Clovelly 2nds 1-2 Fremington 2nds
Merton 2-5 Putford
SAS Equalizers 1-7 Barum United
South Molton 5-1 Lynton
Intermediate Two
Ashwater 3-3 Sandymere Blues
Braunton 4ths 3-1 High Bickington
Combe Martin 2nds 2-1 Bideford AFC 2nds
Kingsley Park 4-0 Hartland Clovelly 3rds
Northam Lions 2nds 6-2 Torridgeside 3rds
Most Read
- 1 North Devon holiday home tax dodgers face crackdown
- 2 Go ahead for 211 homes but Bideford plans fall short on affordable homes
- 3 How can we celebrate Queen's Platinum?
- 4 War hero, SWW champion and author Tony dies at 97
- 5 Chance at last to sing along with the Winkleigh Singers
- 6 Popular character Joan dies at 92
- 7 MP Selaine Saxby: Violence against women and girls
- 8 Urgent appeal goes out to help keep teenagers off the streets
- 9 Exercise the 'chuckle muscle' with comedian Jason Manford
- 10 Small steps of hope for Bideford and Barnstaple
Intermediate Three
Bradworthy 2nds 1-2 Bideford AFC 3rds
Langtree Lions 5-4 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers