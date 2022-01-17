North Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Archant
Southern League Division One South
Barnstaple Town 2-4 Winchester City
Sholing 1-1 Bideford
Toolstation Western League Premier
KeynshamTown 5-3 Ilfracombe Town
South-West Peninsula League East
Torridgeside 0-3 Cullompton Rangers
Torrington 0-1 Elburton Villa
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Braunton 3-5 Exwick Villa
North Devon Football League
Premier
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-17 Fremington
Senior
Braunton 3rds 1-1 Shebbear United
Intermediate Two
Ashwater 0-1 Kingsley Park
Bideford 2nds 5-0 High Bickington
Intermediate Three
Bideford 3rds 1-7 Shebbear United 2nds
Bradworthy 2nds 1-6 Braunton 5ths
Women’s Division
Ilfracombe Town Women 1-5 Fremington Women
Cups
Hartland Clovelly 2nds 0-4 Appledore 2nds
Putford 2-7 Barum United
Woolsery 3-5 Fremington 2nds
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-17 Fremington
Appledore 4-0 Braunton 2nds
North Molton Sports Club 2nds 1-3 Park United
Northam Lions 2nds 0-1 Braunton 4ths
Park Rangers 5-2 Hartland Clovelly 3rds
Sandymere Blues 3-1 Combe Martin 2nds
Most Read
- 1 Masons donate £20,000 to food banks
- 2 OPINION: Hi-Tech – Is North Devon ahead or behind the curve?
- 3 Property of the Week: Some of the finest views of North Devon's coast
- 4 Steve’s family and friends bring Christmas to hospital ward
- 5 Covid-19 ventilation advice for North Devon landlords
- 6 Refresh your New Year’s wardrobe by donating unwanted clothes for a good cause
- 7 OPINION: Is the property market still seasonal?
- 8 Specialist fire crews rescue horse trapped in ditch
- 9 MP welcomes Sunak visit saying: 'More going on than just in Westminster bubble'
- 10 Dame Shan takes over at helm of NHS