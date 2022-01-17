News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

North Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:28 PM January 17, 2022
Football.

Southern League Division One South 
Barnstaple Town 2-4 Winchester City 
Sholing 1-1 Bideford 

Toolstation Western League Premier 
KeynshamTown 5-3 Ilfracombe Town 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Torridgeside 0-3 Cullompton Rangers 
Torrington 0-1 Elburton Villa 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Braunton 3-5 Exwick Villa 

North Devon Football League 
Premier 
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-17 Fremington 

Senior  
Braunton 3rds 1-1 Shebbear United 

Intermediate Two 
Ashwater 0-1 Kingsley Park 
Bideford 2nds 5-0 High Bickington 

Intermediate Three 
Bideford 3rds 1-7 Shebbear United 2nds 
Bradworthy 2nds 1-6 Braunton 5ths 

Women’s Division  
Ilfracombe Town Women 1-5 Fremington Women 
 
Cups 
Hartland Clovelly 2nds 0-4 Appledore 2nds 
Putford 2-7 Barum United 
Woolsery 3-5 Fremington 2nds 
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 0-17 Fremington 
Appledore 4-0 Braunton 2nds 
North Molton Sports Club 2nds 1-3 Park United 
Northam Lions 2nds 0-1 Braunton 4ths 
Park Rangers 5-2 Hartland Clovelly 3rds 
Sandymere Blues 3-1 Combe Martin 2nds 

North Devon News

