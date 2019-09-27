Toby Evans with his medal after he completed the 2019 Ironman Weymouth challenge. Picture: PEGGY CROME Toby Evans with his medal after he completed the 2019 Ironman Weymouth challenge. Picture: PEGGY CROME

What's more two of the three athletes were tackling the course for their first Ironman 70.3 event.

First timers were Julie Weeks and Toby Evans while Carl Mott was also competing and he suffered a puncture 10 miles from the end of the bike course, but he battled on to complete the half marathon run element of the event in 1:35:53.

Carl, competing in the 35-39 age group, was first home of the three North Devon athletes, finishing in a time of 5:03:40 and that saw him 52nd in age category out of 298 entrants.

Toby Evans, competing in the 40-44 age group, finished in 5:55:50, which left him 134th out of 267 and Julie Weeks, in the 55-59 section, came fifth out of 18 in a time of 6:10:54.

Toby said: I really enjoyed the cycle element of the event and managed to escape without any punctures, but you could not help but notice the amount of people on the roadside repairing tyres!

"The run element went well for me, but I took it all far too easily as I really was not sure how far I ought to be pushing myself given it was my very first triathlon.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the experience I'll definitely sign up to another one soon!"