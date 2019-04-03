There were finals for open singles and doubles competitions as well as two veteran mixed doubles competitions.

Braunton’s Teresa Poole played in four consecutive finals, racking up nine sets and emerging with two wins and two defeats.

She took the ladies’ doubles crown with Alli Swinton, beating Jinny Stapley and Ally Poore 7-5, 6-2. She also linked up with Gerard Sussex from Torrington for the over 50s mixed doubles, beating Alex Wingent and Sara Milburn 6-3, 6-2.

A closely contested ladies’ final saw 16-year-old Katie Rowe defeat Poole 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

There were no Mother’s Day favours from son Tom though, who with partner Jemma Sloman, beat his mother and partner Matt Johns 6-3, 6-3 in the mixed doubles final.

Johns had been crowned the winner of the men’s singles, beating Billy Pearce 6-1, 6-2.

Poole and Johns also combined in the men’s doubles, where they beat Kieran Rattigan and Alex Styles 6-2, 6-1.

The over 60s mixed doubles competition was mixed doubles were won by John Norman and Marian Vinall, who beat Paul and Virginia Ley 6-1, 6-4.

RESULTS

LADIES’ SINGLES: Katie Rowe bt Teresa Poole 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

MEN’S SINGLES: Matt Johns bt Billy Pearce 6-1, 6-2.

LADIES’ DOUBLES: Teresa Poole and Alli Swinton bt Jinny Stapley and Ally Poore 7-5, 6-2.

MEN’S DOUBLES: Matt Johns and Tom Poole bt Kieran Rattigan and Alex Styles 6-2, 6-1.

OPEN MIXED DOUBLES: Tom Poole and Jemma Sloman bt Matt Johns and Teresa Poole 6-3, 6-3.

OVER 50s MIXED DOUBLES: Gerald Sussex and Teresa Poole bt Alex Wingent and Sara Milburn 6-3, 6-2.

OVER 60s MIXED DOUBLES: John Norman and Marian Vinall bt Paul Ley and Virginia Ley 6-1, 6-4.