North Devon were early enthusiasts for T20 cricket in Devon, winning the county competition in 2008 and 2009.

Matt Dart was the man of the match when North Devon defeated Plympton by 27 runs the last time the final was staged in the Sandhills in 2009.

North Devon have been to the last five finals days and lost four semis and a final.

As North Devon are waging a fight against relegation in the Tolchards Devon League Premier Division, home advantage in finals day is something to look forward to.

"It has been a good distraction for us to play the T20s and we've put in some excellent performances across the competition so far," said skipper Tom Popham.

"The fact finals day is at Instow is brilliant for us as it has been a major target for us to get there this year."

Heathcoat, who overcame Exeter in the quarter-finals, will be first on against Cornwood at 10am. North Devon will play Sidmouth in the second semi-final.

The winning finalist will represent Devon in the next round of the ECB-run national competition.

North Devon are pulling out all the stops to make finals day a success. The bar will be open and food available all day from the club kitchen.