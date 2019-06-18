Sidmouth Cricket Club in action against North Devon Cricket Club.Picture: Sam Cooper Sidmouth Cricket Club in action against North Devon Cricket Club.Picture: Sam Cooper

After skipper Tom Popham won the toss he put the home side in and saw them close on 217-8 after their 50 overs. The Sidmouth score was taken to 200 plus only because of a knock of 74 from opener Alex Barrow, 38 from skipper Zach Bess and 27 extras - 22 of which were wides.

The North Devon bowling honours were shared by Jamie Overton (3-34) and Adrian Isherwood (3-37) while Ben Howe (2-19) claimed the other two wickets.

The North Devon reply suffered an early blow with the loss Dan Bowser for eight. Ben Howe (14) and Adrian Isherwood (0) both fell with the score on 33 and then Jamie Overton was caught behind for a seventh delivery duck and North Devon were a troubled 35-4. It got worse and, at 106-7 and then 107-8, it looked like a comfortable home win, but the ninth wicket pairing of Jas Kalsi and Frank King added 72 before Kalsi was trapped leg before by Dom Bess for 45.

King stuck around with last man Richard Screech, adding another 23 runs for the final wicket which was that of King, caught by Zach Bess off Dom Bess to see the visiting side all out for 202 and Sidmouth winners by 15 runs.

Picture: Matt Smart Picture: Matt Smart

Hatherleigh's A Division home meeting with Budleigh Salterton was washed out with the visitors on 37-3 after 14 overs, looking to chase down the Hatherleigh offering of 175-5 after 42 overs. Gareth Tidball top scored with an unbeaten 70 and there was also a fine 47 from Rob Fishleigh.

Bideford, Littleham and Westward Ho were beaten at home, losing their A Division meeting with Plympton by 104 runs.

Skipper Tom Brend won the toss and put the visiting side in and he then used no fewer than eight bowlers, who combined well to bowl Plympton out for 202 in 48.3 overs. Two bowlers served up identical figures of 3-27 from 10 overs; Jack Ford and Alex Hannam.

In the run chase, half the home side were out with just 37 on the board and the wickets continued to fall with the final one going down with the total on 98 after 42.1 overs. Number 10 bat Steve Bond top scored with an unbeaten 22. The 'best of the rest' was the 14 from number five bat Oliver Hannam.

Braunton suffered a third defeat of their C Division East campaign, losing by just four runs in their home meeting with Alphington.

Dan Brierley won the toss, put the Alphas in, and then saw his bowlers restrict the visitors to 140-9 in their 45 overs.

Exeter City football club manager Matt Taylor was an early wicket for Joe Barnes, who finished with figures of 2-29 and fellow opening bowler Mark Johnson had figures of 2-24, but both were topped by Jon Baglow and his return of 3-29. In the home run chase, the top three batsmen, Benjamin Whitty, Callum Mitchell and Jack Whittaker were all back in the pavilion with just 18 runs on the board.

That was when Jon Baglow came to the wicket and he was still there at stumps, unbeaten on 60, but wickets had continued to fall at the other end with the final one going down with the Braunton score on 136 - just a single shot away from the Alphas total!

Barnstaple & Pilton were well beaten by visiting Sidmouth 2nds in their C Division East meeting. With the start being delayed due to rain, and then reduced to 40-overs-a-side, Barum invited Sidmouth to bat and they powered their way to an imposing 300-5. Archie Popham (2-61 from eight overs) returned the best of the bowling figures.

The Barum reply saw the first wicket fall on 26 after which they fell on a regular basis with the 10th and final one lost with the score on 80 after five deliveries of the 31st over. Opener Sam Bithell top scored with 16 and the only other contributions of double figure scores came from Naeem Gmazanear (15) and George McEndoo (10) and there were 11 extras.