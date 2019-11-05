Special Olympics North Devon hosted a nationa table tennis competition at Tarka Tennis Centre. Picture: Matt Smart Special Olympics North Devon hosted a nationa table tennis competition at Tarka Tennis Centre. Picture: Matt Smart

Teams from as far as Sheffield, Crewe, Shropshire, Birmingham and many more travelled to Barnstaple for two days of competition at Tarka Tennis Centre.

Competitors took part in singles competitions and male and female and mixed doubles competitions, umpired by members of the North Devon Table Tennis League.

North Devon came away from the competitions with an incredible haul, winning 11 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals, as well as 13 fourth place finishes.

North Devon Special Olympics' Val Hannover said: "It's very competitive, but there is a great level of friendship - it is a really great thing."

The competition started with an opening ceremony, where mayor of Barnstaple, Councillor Alan Rennles welcomed competitors to the town. It concluded on Sunday with a presentation ceremony, which featured Special Olympics founder Chris Maloney.