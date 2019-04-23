Overton, who remains eligible for Devon League competitions despite his professional status, missed the start of the First Class season due to a side strain, but came through the one-day festival at Cornwood with flying colours.

Cornwood had few problems dealing with Budleigh Salterton in the opening game of the three-match festival.

But they found the going tough in round two when they were held to 100 for eight by North Devon.

Charlie Finan (26) and Aaron Richards (34) were the main scorers for Budleigh, who were held in check by Overton (3-11 off 4) and Ben Howe (2-13).

Ed Yeo (42) and skipper Tom Popham (42no) gave North Devon a 72-run start, which left Howe (10no) to tie up the loose ends with his captain.

Yeo was among the runs again as North Devon piled up 157 for five against Budleigh in the final game of the festival.

Yeo (38) and Howe (23) got early runs then Overton launched three sixes and a four on his way to 24 off 10 balls.

James Tyson (34no) and Jay Rothery (25no) plundered 43 unbroken in the dash for runs at the end.

Ed Doble (0-21 off 4) was the most economical of the Budleigh bowlers.

Budleigh were limited to 99 for nine in reply. James England (20) top scored.

Fred King came back from a pasting in game one against Cornwood to take three for 15 as Budleigh dipped to 18 for four,

Young Archie Popham (3-20) cashed in at the end as the chase tailed off.

Already through to the quarter-finals are Heathcoat and Sandford,

Plymouth, holders Exmouth and Sidmouth meet in the pool four festival at Mount Wise this Sunday.