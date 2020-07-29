Barnstaple and Pilton batted first as they travelled to Instow to play North Devon II in the Devon Cricket League North One. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple and Pilton batted first as they travelled to Instow to play North Devon II in the Devon Cricket League North One. Picture: Matt Smart

With most cricket in south and west Devon washed out by bad weather, cricket fans were desperate to see some action.

And dozens of them logged into the North Devon CC YouTube channel to watch Barnstaple and Pilton defeated in the derby clash at Instow.

North Devon have a camera on the pavilion roof pointing at the action on the square that uses specialist Action Replay software to broadcast matches.

Archie Popham (3-18) and Simon Wright (3-21) were North Devon’s main wicket takers as Barnstaple were held to 109 for eight in 33 overs.

James Roe (12) and Rob Holm (18) put on 37 for the third wicket and the total was further boosted by a patient stand of 33 between keeper Dom Chugg (19no) and Tim Norton (16).

Barnstaple and Pilton did not have the bowling attack to restrain North Devon for long.

After openers Joe Kelly (21) and Reuben Windley (39no) put on 31 in a hurry, Tom Ansell (41no) wrapped up the chase.

North Devon 2nd XI are away to Braunton this Saturday, while Barnstaple & Pilton entertain Bideford.

