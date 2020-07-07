Antony Smith with a near specimen smooth hound. Antony Smith with a near specimen smooth hound.

Since lockdown eased and competitions were allowed once more, albeit by weighing and photographing fish and then releasing them, the weather gods have not been kind.

Anglers who braved the windy conditions for Sunday’s July rover were rewarded with some good mullet for their pains.

Stephen Found was first with a thin-lipped mullet of four pounds 10 and three quarter ounces (116.796 per cent), also taking second with anther of 4lb 8.

Dick Talbot broke up the mullet party with a good dogfish of 2lb 12 (91.666 per cent) but Andrew Clements was fourth with a thick-lipped mullet of 3lb 10 (90.625 per cent).

Tarrant Wotton with a nice 6lb 7 bass.

Appledore Shipbuilders also fished a blustery day to compete in their monthly rover. Chris Boon was the winner with a bass of 4lb 12oz. David Atkinson was second with a gilthead bream of 2lb 10 5/8oz and third was Andrew Atkinson with a smooth hound of 6lb 4oz.

Bideford’s 24 hour rover in June was – you guessed it – wet and windy, on the Saturday night at least.

Antony Smith took the honours for first and second with near specimen smooth hound of 9lb 12 ½ and 9lb 9.

Tarrant Wotton took third place with a nice bass of 6lb 7.