Molton limited the in-form visitors to a 15-0 lead for most of the first 40 minutes, then the floodgates opened.

Topsham raced into a 36-0 half-time lead that Molton could do little about despite an improved second-half showing.

As Molton are now 27 points adrift at the foot of the table, and could be relegated if they lose their next two games, the result was largely academic.

Despite their situation, Molton skipper Reece Eury felt the team could have acquitted themselves better.

"It was a tale of two halves," said Eury.

"We started ok for the first 25 minutes, but went to pot for the rest of the half.

"For the second half we got fired up and although we let in a few soft tries we did gain a four-try bonus point."

Eury, David Kift, Dillon Tuck and George Jones were the try scorers. Ben Gatehouse kicked the goals.

Molton are away to Torquay Athletic this Saturday.

Torrington slipped to a 29-12 home defeat against Old Technicians in Devon One.

Tom Gooch and Mike Wigley were the Torrie try scorers with Gooch adding one conversion.

Torrington switch to Devon Junior Cup action this Saturday when Withycombe are the visitors.

Ilfracombe were forced to pull out of their Devon One trip to Dartmouth last Saturday due to team-raising problems.

Combe contacted officials at Dartmouth shortly before 11am to say they were unable to get a side out.

Ilfracombe have no league game this Saturday.