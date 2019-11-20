Molton came back from 19-7 down to lead 19-20, but could not hold on to the lead, losing 26-25.

Two bonus points - one for four tries, the other for losing by less than seven points - were some consolation for Molton skipper Reece Eury, But not a lot.

Eury felt Molton had the upper hand in enough areas to have taken all five points.

"There were a lot of shoulda, woulda, couldas to be honest," said Eury.

"We were a lot better than we have been and should have played to our strengths a bit more.

"We were very dominant in the scrums and line-outs were reasonable after a rocky start."

Eury had Molton's lone try, converted by Ben Smart, in a running scoreline of 19-7 to Athletic.

Smart converted a Dan Smith try and two penalties to put Molton 20-19 up.

Back came Exeter Athletic to regain the lead at 26-20. Julian Taylor's late try made it a worthwhile trip for Molton.

Lanner are the visitors to Unicorn Park this Saturday.

Torrington were only able to take 13 players for the away game with Devon One leader Withycombe - and paid a predictable price.

Withycombe ran away with the game 86-7 to shoot clear of Tamar Saracens at the top of the table.

Sam Britton chased down at Tom Gooch chip to score Torrie's try, which he also converted.

Torrie are at home to Totnes this Saturday.

Ilfracombe led 5-0 in the first half against visiting New Cross, but were undone in the second session and lost 22-10.

The Brimlanders are away to OPM this Saturday.