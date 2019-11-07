Bideford are third behind St Austell and Wellington, who share top billing, but have played one more game.

A win at Tregorrick Park will send a message to the rest of the division that Bideford really do mean business this season.

They need to make a point having been hammered 37-19 by mid-table Penryn on their last trip to Cornwall just three weeks ago.

And to feature among the front runners Bideford have to take the 'scalps' of some of them, which they have not done in eight previous outings.

"We are very much looking forward to putting in a far better account of ourselves than on our last outing in Cornwall," said coach Simon Morrell.

"We tend to really raise our game when we travel to the top sides in the division and will certainly need to if we are going to bring any points back from St Austell.

"St Austell will be putting themselves under pressure to make up for their defeat by Wadebridge last time out."

"We have yet to take any scalps this season so we will tap into the boys' competitive side this week, which I am sure will result in a productive week in training and a bit of edge this Saturday."

Callum Summers and Sean East are joined by Jamie Giddy on the long term injury list. Alex Priest is also unavailable.

South Molton resume their Cornwall & Devon campaign after a Saturday afternoon off when they entertain Bude.

Molton are joint bottom of the table with Tavistock and are already seven points shy of safety.

Torrington and Ilfracombe both face tough assignments in Devon One against sides chasing promotion.

Torrington are away to second-placed Tamar Saracens and Ilfracombe host leaders Withycombe.

Ilfracombe were glad of a day off last Saturday to lick their wounds after an 80-point drubbing at Exeter Saracens.

Injuries proved Ilfracombe's undoing against Saracens, although getting the game played was the priority.

"It was a miracle we got a side out at all - even if we were a man short all the way through," said skipper Leo Cooper.

"Had we not gone it would have been five points deducted. The way we look at it we have preserved five points by playing the game."