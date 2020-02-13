North Devon Roller Derby. Picture: Amelia Isaac North Devon Roller Derby. Picture: Amelia Isaac

After a year out, the A team got back on track in Tier Two South by hosting the first round of fixtures at Bideford College.

In attendance were Central City Roller Derby B from Birmingham, Severn Roller Torrent from Gloucester and Big Bucks High Rollers from High Wycombe.

After Big Bucks came out on top against Severn Roller Trent it was time for North Devon to take on Central City.

North Devon took the lead from the start and by half time they had raced into a 103-15 lead.

The second half saw the hosts concede heavy penalty numbers and having blockers in the sin bin, but despite all that they came away with a 215-54 victory.

North Devon Roller Derby have two women's teams, with the B team competing in the South West Season Tournament, and a Junior team who are looking for skaters from the ages of eight to 17 years.

To find out more about the team, visit the North Devon Roller Derby Facebook page or email ndrollerderby@gmail.com