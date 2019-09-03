Adrian Isherwood takes a wicket for North Devon against Torquay in the Devon Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Adrian Isherwood takes a wicket for North Devon against Torquay in the Devon Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon's position was precarious going into the game as they needed a 20-point maximum and for fellow worriers Sandford and Bovey Tracey to lose badly.

North Devon kept their side of the bargain, but Sandford and Bovey Tracey both won, which rendered the result at Instow irrelevant.

So, two Premier titles since winning promotion from the A Division in 2007, North Devon will be playing A Division cricket again.

Torquay, who were already relegated going into the game, opted to bat first and were bowled out for a measly 77.

Adrian Isherwood led the North Devon bowling effort with five wickets for 13 runs. Josh King had three for 24 and Jack Popham two for 19.

Elliot Moses (26) and Devon's Mitch Pugh (34) were the only Torquay batters to make more than five runs. Six did not make a run between them.

Knocking off the runs was a 10.5-over task for North Devon. Dan Bowser (32no) was the dominant batter.

