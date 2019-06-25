North Devon v Plymouth in the Tolchards Devon Premier. Picture: Matt Smart North Devon v Plymouth in the Tolchards Devon Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

It was North Devon's first win since they defeated Bovey Tracey in round two and lifts them ahead of Torquay in the basement.

It was just the result North Devon wanted ahead of this Saturday's bottom-of-the-table clash away at Torquay,

Having beaten Torquay handsomely seven days earlier, Plymouth were bowled out for 195 at Instow, which the home side knocked of with more than six overs to spare and only two wickets lost.

Liam Winn (56), Rob Bennett (30) and Faizan Riaz (44) took Plymouth to 172 four with 12 overs left, which should have been a platform to go hard in the final 10 overs. It wasn't.

Jack Popham (2-43) and Adrian Isherwood (3-15) sent Plymouth into a spiral that saw six wickets go for 22 runs added. Nearly three overs did not get used.

Dan Bowser (54) and Tom Popham (35) gave North Devon a 97-run start. Then Ben Howe (32no) and Isherwood (56) tied up the loose ends with an unbroken stand of 98.

Spinners Riaz (1-33) and Petherbridge (0-33) bowled 10 tidy overs each, but too many runs were going at the other end.

