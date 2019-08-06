North Devon celebrate a wicket against Exeter. Picture: Fiona Tyson North Devon celebrate a wicket against Exeter. Picture: Fiona Tyson

North Devon were always favourites to claim victory after Jack Popham (5-32) and Jack Moore (3-19) skittled Exeter for 94 in the 30th over.

It was former Devon pacer Popham's best bowling return in the Premier Division since he claimed seven for 44 against Exmouth in 2017.

Exeter's top three - James Khan, Dom Tuohey and Josh Arendse - all made it into double figures, but after that the best was skipper Tom Pedel's eight down the order.

Adrian Isherwood made 51 not out off 35 balls, ten of which he dispatched to the boundary, as North Devon hurtled to victory in 18 overs. Dan Bowser was the second man out for 20 with 19 needed to win.



It was North Devon's second win on the spin and put them four points clear of the relegation places.

Skipper Tom Popham was eager to spread the credit around for a valuable win.

"It is good for the boys to win consecutive games and build a winning run at an important time for us, but we are still just looking at the next game and taking one at a time," said Popham.

"Jack Popham bowled skilfully and is doing a great job considering he's still not 100 per cent fit. Jack Moore bowled his best spell yet.



"Despite a low total we were aggressive with the bat and AJ and Bowser batted superbly to finish off a great win."

North Devon (143pts) moved past Torquay (136) and Bovey Tracey (139), both of whom lost to Sidmouth and Sandford respectively.

North Devon are at home to Paignton this Saturday.