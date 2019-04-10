Steve Grinter in action at the Two Rivers Trial. Picture: John Barthram Steve Grinter in action at the Two Rivers Trial. Picture: John Barthram

This year’s event was the first round of the 2019 ACU Trail Bike Championship, attracting 93 entries to take on an 86-mile route starting and finishing in Barnstaple.

Dunstable’s Chris Koch took the championship honours, dropping just six points on his Sherco X-Ride. Three came on the Keypitts section, with another three at Sloley Park Farm, a section that stopped all but two riders on the championship route.

Martin Gilbert from South Brent slipped his GasGas in to second with 11 points, and third went to Raymond Samways on his Honda CRF, who took 14 points.

Taunton’s Steve Grinter was the standard route winner on his Honda XL, dropping six points. Bideford’s John Luckett dropped 10 points on his Beta Alp, securing second place for the local man.

It was a tight battle in the Enduro class where Newton Abbot’s Jim Ashford (14pts), Simon Dobbs (15) of Exeter and Graham Smith (20) from Woking took the top three places on the standard route.

Falmouth’s Graham Airey took the Mono Trail Bike class with a very respectable eight points. He was followed by Ian Thompson of Andover on 12 points and Colin Rossiter from Tiverton on 21 points, all were riding Honda Montesa 4 Rides.