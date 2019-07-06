Keith Brown, the former Middlesex wicketkeeper-batsman, has been brought in to coach the side. Brown played nearly 500 first team games for Middlesex between 1984-98, scoring in excess of 15,000 runs. For most of the past 20 years Brown has been based in Exeter, where he works in the independent school sector as a games master and form tutor. Brown coached the 1st XI squad for the first time last Wednesday night in readiness for Saturday home game with fellow strugglers Exmouth. North Devon are 12 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier Division after last Saturday's three-run defeat at Torquay. Tom Popham, the North Devon captain, said: