Hatherleigh were in action at Bratton Fleming who won the toss and opted to bat first.

Opener Sam Bithell set things off well with a knock of 41 and then a 57 run fourth wicket partnership between James Thomas (65) and Steve Ayre (24) saw them to a close of 162-8. Mattie Thomas had the best of the visiting bowling returns with figures of 3-30. Hatherleigh made short work of a successful run chase, wrapping up a five wicket win inside 23 overs!

The impetus for a quick-fire win came from Ryan Davies, who hit a 35 ball 54 with six fours and three sixes and Mark Lake, who hit a 38 ball unbeaten 44 with five fours and two sixes. Adam Drew finished with figures of 3-50 from 7.5 overs for the beaten hosts.

Westleigh were invited to bat by visiting North Molton and they made a horrible start, slipping to 4-2 before a 137 run partnership for the third wicket between Richard Wild and opener James Starkey set them up to close on a respectable 215-5.

Wild ended up with the side's top score with a 93 ball 70, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. Starkey hit five fours and two sixes in a knock of 44. There were also later runs from number six bat Peter Bowes with an unbeaten 42 scored from just 29 deliveries with five fours and two sixes and James Morris contributed a run-a-ball unbeaten 19.

In reply, North Molton were bundled out for 126 in just 28.4 overs. They too made a woeful start with both openers, Harry Everett and Chris Turner dismissed without troubling the scorer! Rob Ayre hit 40 and the tail wagged from 81-9 to an all out score of 126 in 28.4 overs. The late order runs came from number nine bat Timmy Gill (16), number 10, Gary Hodder (22) and last man Peter Davies with an unbeaten 17.

For Westleigh, the bowling honours went to James Starkey with 4-25 while both Richard Pearson and Steffan James bagged a brace of wickets each.