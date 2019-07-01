Fred King on his way to a four wicket haul in the T20 win over Bradninch. Picture FIONA TYSON Fred King on his way to a four wicket haul in the T20 win over Bradninch. Picture FIONA TYSON

North Devon skipper Tom Popham won the toss, opted to bat, and saw his side bowled out for 128 off 19.5 overs.

Skipper Popham top scored with 32 and Ben Howe chipped in with 22.

In the Bradninch reply Josh King sent their opener back with the fourth delivery of the innings and the Mid Devon men slipped 54-6 and 64-9 before the final wicket pair got them up to 96 at which point Josh King finished what he started bagging the final wicket. Fred King took the bowling honours with figures of 4-11 from four overs and there were two wickets each for Adrian Isherwood and Josh King.

North Devon are hosting Finals day which will be played at Instow on Sunday, July 14, with the following Sunday the reserve date. Already through are Cornwood and Heathcoat, and the final place will be decided next Sunday (July 7), when Sidmouth meet Exmouth.