Sidmouth limped to 133 all out in the 33rd over at Instow. Opener David Watkins top scored on 30.

David Hartley took the bowling plaudits for North Devon with five for 14 as Sidmouth collapsed from 101 for four to 133 all out.

Rothery opened up with Joe Kelly and stayed there until he was third out on 112. Jas Kalsi (29no) wrapped it up for North Devon, who went past Sidmouth into top spot.

Bideford II had to work every inch of the way for a two-wicket win at Topsham.

It seemed the hard part had been done by dismissing Topsham for 91 in the 34th over.

Connor Nash bagged six wickets as St James slipped to 46 for seven and once Ryan Miszka went for 22 the end was not far away.

Bideford appeared to be cruising to victory at 72 for four but wobbled to 72 for six and 90 for eight as Mark Phillips (3-20) asked some probing questions with the ball.

Chris Luxton (30) did enough to get Bideford close enough for the tailenders to stumble over the line.

Ipplepen II proved no match for Hatherleigh II, who crushed them by 131 runs in D Division West.

Hatherleigh got to 184 for six in 42 overs before rain stopped play at Station Road.

After a solid if unspectacular start, Simon Weale (71) and Zak Spears (36) took the Hatherleigh score along to 184 for six.

Ipplepen were all out for a paltry 53 in just 18 overs.

Romario Braithwaite (6-10) was entirely responsible for reducing Pens to 27 for six. Tailender Harry Lewis made a top score of 15 not out.