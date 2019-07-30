Unbeaten North Devon, now mathematically assured of promotion from the E Division East, posted 248 for five in their 45 overs.

There were runs from the usual suspects at the top of the order - Reuben Windley (54), Jay Rothery (26) and Ed Yeo (25) - as North Devon reached 124 for four - then Kieron Soper stroked 68 not out towards a total of 248 for five.

Richard Hall's (2-31) and Tim Cooke's (1-39) nine-over returns stood out in the Bideford bowling stats.

Bideford, now fourth from bottom in a division with three relegation places, were all out for 125 with more than seven overs unbowled.

Opener Keith Berry (32) was third out on 90 and Darren Willcocks (30) went next on 101.

Wright (3-17) in particular and Hartley (3-16) cashed in as Bideford lost their last five wickets for 23 runs. Hall did not bat and Ian Hayter retired on six after being injured.