Bideford were skittled out for 59 in 21.2 overs by George Gibbs (4-3) and Simon Wright, Josh Atkinson and David Hartley with two wickets each.

Marten Stanbury scored 12, no one else made more than eight and four batters did not make a run at all.

Rose Ball took two of the three wickets to fall in the 9.1 overs North Devon needed to knock off the runs.

Jay Rothery made 21.

North Devon III cruised to a nine-wicket win with time to spare against Exmouth III in G Division East.

Jeremy Tozer was Exmouth's top scorer with 61 in their 40-over total of 179 for seven. North Devon's Connor Robinson picked up three wickets for 16 runs in nine overs.

Ollie Symons struck 88 not out for North Devon, who won with more than 16 overs to spare. Matt Knapman (32) and veteran Bob Heaman (31no) were the supporting acts.