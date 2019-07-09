It's 10 wins on the spin now for North Devon, who have only dropped four points all season.

North Devon's lead opened up to 28 points after the last round of fixtures as second-placed Sidmouth slipped up against Topsham St James.

In a division with three promotion places, and a 49-point lead over the team in fourth already, North Devon are probably four wins at most from being guaranteed promotion.

James Thomas (66) and Josh Atkinson (61no) were North Devon's main run-getters in a total of 246 for five.

Simon Wright (3-18) and David Hartley (3-29) did the damage with the ball as Upottery were bowled out for 187.