North Devon Hockey too strong for the league leaders

North Devon first team bounced back from a disappointing defeat last week with a well-deserved win against top of the table Okehampton.

With a full squad on game day, North Devon had their pre-match plans thrown into disarray when they were dealt an early blow, with top scorer Pete Smale pulling up injured in the warm up.

The disruption continued for North Devon and the bench was called into action again early on with Sam Kirkness also suffering a pulled hamstring. Rather than surrender, North Devon solidified and had the majority of possession and penetration in the first half. They were unlucky not to go into half-time with the lead, with Ash Thorne and Joe Taylor-Richardson going close.

The pattern continued in the second half, as North Devon continued their dominance, with plenty of attacking, and a solid defensive performance leaving the Okehampton strike force with very few opportunities.

Midway through the second half, North Devon managed to break through from a short corner. Guy Cockcroft, returning to the team just three months after suffering a double ankle fracture, unleashed a thunderbolt from the top of the D, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Further chances were created by North Devon, with little coming the other way. Thorne was particularly unlucky to have a goal disallowed.

Calmly running down the clock with some excellent passing from the back four, the game looked all but over. That was until, with 10 seconds left on the clock, an uncharacteristic mistake from Per Hampton allowed Okehampton one more shot at snatching a point. Last-gasp defending, expert goalkeeping from Sam Wormington and the two-inch metal goalpost saved Hampton’s blushes and securing the valuable three points for North Devon.

With a solid performance in the engine room from Joe Hastie, and a man of the match masterclass from Ben Andrew, North Devon will be looking to push themselves the top of the league by Christmas, with matches against second placed East Devon next week, and bottom of the league Dart before the festive break in fixtures.