North Devon Hockey start 2022 with a goal-fest

North Devon made a fantastic start to the second half of the season on Saturday, demolishing Dart 11-0.

The home side were out of the blocks early, despite the horrific weather that rolled in just for the start, with Joe Taylor-Richards finishing a lovely team move at the back post.

A second goal followed a couple of minutes later, courtesy of captain David Orr, again a simple finish at the back post. North Devon kept the pressure up, with Dart being unable to get out from the back, and the goals kept coming with some regularity, Guy Cockcroft and Ash Thorne both getting on the scoresheet.

Orr added a couple more goals after the break, including from a very acute angle and another simple deflection for his fourth. Taylor-Richards drilled in a fine shot for his second, and further finishes for Cockcroft (3) and Thorne (2) meant that the final total was 11.



Despite being very quiet for the majority of the match, Sam Wormington in goal made a couple of solid saves to maintain the clean sheet, while an excellent performance from Joe Hastie in the midfield saw him awarded joint Man of the Match with skipper Orr. Significant praise must be given to Dart, who played with an excellent attitude and togetherness despite the hefty scoreline.

North Devon are at home again next week to PGSOB where they will hope to continue putting pressure on those teams around them at the top of the table.

North Devon 2nds hosted Torbay 3rds in a rearranged fixture, looking to continue their unbeaten run. Torbay were quick starters, and caught the home side napping and opened the scoring. The Reds reacted well and started to settle into their game play, and soon found themselves with a 2-1 lead.

An excellent hat-trick for Brad Bellingham, two goals for Man of the Match Gerrie De Beer and goals apiece for Josh Thorne and Simon Allen secured a 7-4 win and the 2nd team are top of their league.

The 2nds next play on 22nd January against Sidmouth and Ottery 4th XI.

