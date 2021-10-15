North Devon Hockey move up to second with defeat of reigning champions

Published: 5:15 PM October 15, 2021

Despite facing an injury crisis, these issues weren’t obvious in the opening exchanges, with a well drilled pairing in defence of Mike Cuthbertson and Ben Andrew shutting down any Torbay movement forward



Captain David Orr missed a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock midway through the first half after a great cross from strike partner Pete Smale, but persistence paid off with a slick attacking move finished by Smale.

After the break, a textbook training ground penalty corner saw Sam Kirkness play a lovely one-two with Ben Andrew to finish with aplomb. Torbay came at North Devon with everything they had, and were fortunate to be awarded a penalty stroke which ‘keeper Sam Wormington was powerless to stop, but the reds held on for a fine win.

With a huge amount of determination the reds held on for a gritty victory, and find themselves second in the league and currently undefeated.