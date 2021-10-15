News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

North Devon Hockey move up to second with defeat of reigning champions

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:15 PM October 15, 2021   
North Devon Hockey Club

North Devon Hockey Club - Credit: North Devon Hockey Club

Despite facing an injury crisis, these issues weren’t obvious in the opening exchanges, with a well drilled pairing in defence of Mike Cuthbertson and Ben Andrew shutting down any Torbay movement forward  
 
Captain David Orr missed a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock midway through the first half after a great cross from strike partner Pete Smale, but persistence paid off with a slick attacking move finished by Smale. 

After the break, a textbook training ground penalty corner saw Sam Kirkness play a lovely one-two with Ben Andrew to finish with aplomb. Torbay came at North Devon with everything they had, and were fortunate to be awarded a penalty stroke which ‘keeper Sam Wormington was powerless to stop, but the reds held on for a fine win.  

With a huge amount of determination the reds held on for a gritty victory, and find themselves second in the league and currently undefeated.

You may also want to watch:

Hockey
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Missing Barnstaple woman Christine Stephenson

Christine Stephenson found safe and well

Joseph Bulmer

person
North Devon MP Selaine Saxby

MP hits back at Lib Dem council leader's winter of discontent warning

Joseph Bulmer

person
Honorary Aldermen

Ten former councillors become honorary aldermen

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon
The history of Shapland and Petter in Barnstaple goes back over 100 years

Ex-Shapland and Petter employees work displayed at museum

Joseph Bulmer

person