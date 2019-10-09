North Devon created a number of early chances and eventually took the lead when Freddie Williams rounded off a team move that started in defence.

East Devon equalised with a penalty stroke before the visitors struck twice in quick succession.

New recruit Benjamin Andrews played in Ash Thorne to make it 2-1 before Guy Cockroft finished from a narrow angle to extend the lead.

East Devon fought their way back into the game in the second half. A strike from a penalty corner reduced the deficit to one before an effort at the far post levelled the scores.

North Devon kept plugging away though, and there was still time for Thorne to hit the crossbar and deflect the ball into the goal to seal the win.

North Devon are at home to Plymouth Marjon's third team this Saturday, with a 2.30pm push back at Park School.